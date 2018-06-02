Probe after gambler’s big win not paid out

Patron claims she won more than R70 000 on a bingo terminal but was offered only R176

The Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board is investigating Moffet-on-Main Galaxy Bingo after a patron claims she won more than R70 000 on a bingo terminal but was offered only R176 after being told the machine was on the blink.

