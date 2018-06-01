WATCH | Schoolgirl attacked by fellow pupil

On Friday‚ department spokesman Kwazi Mthethwa said: “It is sad that this incident happened on the first day of youth month when we are supposed to celebrate young people in this country.

"For any child to choose to be a bully is unfortunate and we condemn such behaviour.

“We will have to take action against the perpetrator of this because what she has done is unacceptable in our schooling system.

"Perhaps she needs some help in her life but we are dealing with the matter.”

The girl’s mother said the attack on her Grade nine daughter had taken place on Thursday.

“My daughter was standing having lunch and the girl approached and accused her of spreading a rumour‚” she said.

“She was still denying it when the slaps started.

"The school has suspended the girl and then they say disciplinary action will be taken.

“I have opened a case of assault‚” she added. - TimesLIVE