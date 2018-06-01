Mom demands action after pupil ‘humiliated’

Boy, 12, scared to go back to school following taunts over wetting himself

A Lorraine Primary School pupil is petrified to return to school after being humiliated in front of classmates when he was forced to sit through the last period of the day drenched in his own urine because a teacher refused to allow him to use the toilet.

