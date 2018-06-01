Former Transnet director Seth Radebe’s lawyers have accused Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan of acting irrationally and have ordered that their client be reinstated with immediate effect.

Radebe was dismissed from the Transnet board by the minister on allegations that he was embroiled in state capture.

Radebe’s lawyer‚ Eric Mabuza‚ wrote to Gordhan last week giving the minister until Monday to respond.

On Thursday Mabuza said Gordhan had disputed their claims and they would now approach the courts.

Gordhan has described allegations and statements made by Radebe as "replete with distortions of fact".

He said if Radebe wanted to initiate legal proceedings the department would respond accordingly‚ under oath in court.

Gordhan replaced the entire Transnet board in May‚ putting Popo Molefe at the helm.