Gangster tells of killing spree
State witness details three ‘hits’ in one day
A gangster calmly told the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday how he and his crew orchestrated the triple killings of suspected rival gang members in 2015.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.