‘Coffin assault’ pair fail in latest bid to get bail

Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen‚ who were convicted in the coffin assault case‚ on Friday lost their bid in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein to get bail.

The two men had applied to be released on bail while they waited for the SCA to hear their leave to appeal applications.

They filed for leave to appeal on October 27 last year and the SCA granted it on February 2.

“The applicants’ applications for leave to appeal the refusal by the [High Court] to grant bail is dismissed on the grounds that there are no reasonable prospects of success and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard‚” the court said.

The court added that it was also not in the interest of justice that the men be released.

Counsel acting on behalf of the men conceded that race played a role in the case.