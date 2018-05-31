Delft Neighbourhood Watch member Pamela Scholtz told yesterday how she came across the body of three-year-old Courtney Pieters in a field in Elsies River, Cape Town, during a search for the missing girl on May 13 last year.

Arriving at the site‚ Scholtz veered away from the search party.

“I went through a thorny field and walked along the factory fence‚ but I didn’t find anything,” Scholtz testified in the Cape Town High Court.

“But while looking through the leaves‚ I suddenly saw Courtney – I saw the child lying there‚” Scholtz said, before breaking down on the witness stand.

Judge Pearl Mantame adjourned the trial to allow Scholtz to compose herself.

Mortimer Saunders has admitted to killing Courtney and performing a sexual act on her corpse.

However‚ he denies the crime was premeditated and says he did not rape the little girl before her death.

Saunders disposed of Courtney’s body in a field behind a factory near her home on Pluto Street in Elsies River.