Ramaphosa praises Muslim community

President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the Muslim community last night for their volunteer work in their community and South Africa.

“I have seen it‚ I have felt it‚ I have heard it and I have often touched it‚ because when I see the Muslim community at work‚ advancing the interests of people who are less [well] off. I am always so deeply‚ deeply impressed‚” he said.

Ramaphosa was addressing the Muslim Judicial Council in Cape Town for the Ramadan iftar – the evening meal when Muslims break their daily fast.

He urged the Muslim community to support and join the ANC‚ saying the community was joined at the hip with the fortunes of the ANC.

He said the ANC wanted to stop apartheid spatial planning and gentrification in Cape Town by returning District Six and Bokaap to their former glory.

He said Police Minister Bheki Cele was working on a new strategy to fight gangsterism and drugs, and also condemned religious extremism. – TimesLIVE