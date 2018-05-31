News

Petrol shock forecast for June!

Petrol is expected to rise by up to 85 cents a litre‚ diesel by 87 cents

By TimesLIVE - 31 May 2018

Fuel prices will jump to record highs in June‚ says the Automobile Association (AA).

Petrol is expected to rise by up to 85 cents a litre‚ diesel by 87 cents‚ and illuminating paraffin by 82 cents‚ the consumer organisation predicted on Thursday.

Commenting on unaudited month-end fuel data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF)‚ the AA commented: “The rand traded in a fairly narrow band against the US dollar throughout May. However‚ international oil prices have come under strong pressure‚ accounting for two-thirds of the price rise which will come into effect next Wednesday‚ 6 June.”

The association said the price hike also included a large deficit carried over from April.

It explained: “The Department of Energy’s monthly close-out happened early due to the public holidays in April‚ after which the rand lost almost 60 cents against the US dollar in a matter of a day. This meant a substantial fuel price rise was a near-certainty from the start of May.”

Petrol price at an all-time high

The price of petrol is at an all-time high from Wednesday morning. A litre of 93 octane unleaded petrol (inland) now costs R14.72. This is 23 cents ...
Business
29 days ago

Petrol price to hit record highs in May

The Automobile Association (AA) says motorists are set to reel under massive fuel hikes next month.
News
1 month ago

Latest Videos

Police Minister Bheki Cele answers your 10111 calls
Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body

Most Read

X