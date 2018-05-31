Lungisa back in chamber
Councillor out on bail pending appeal returns ‘happy to work’
ANC councillor Andile Lungisa made a triumphant return to the Nelson Mandela Bay council yesterday, receiving roaring applause from protesting ward committee members.
