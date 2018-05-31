News

Business comes to jobs party

Mayor pledges to push for even more buy-in to unemployed graduates scheme

By Odette Parfitt - 31 May 2018

Three months after Bay mayor Athol Trollip launched a campaign to find employment for thousands of unemployed graduates, several businesses have signed on to realise this goal.

