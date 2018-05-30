Truck driver dies in accident outside PE

A 39-year-old truck driver was killed on Tuesday night when the truck he was driving rolled down a steep embankment at the N2 Nanaga intersection outside Port Elizabeth.

According to police, the driver lost control of the truck that was pulling tons of bricks in two separate trailers.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the accident happened at about 7:30pm while the truck was en route to Alexandria.

"On the turn of intersection at Nanaga it appears the driver lost control and the truck rolled several metres down the steep embankment.

"The driver was trapped inside the truck while the 30-year-old passenger managed to escape with slight injuries."

Metro emergency medical services spent hours on the scene freeing the trapped driver.

“Unfortunately he died on the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash,” Beetge said.

The cause of the driver losing control of the truck remains unknown and is subject to investigation.

Beetge said that the name of the driver would only be released once the company had been consulted and his name confirmed.

“The next of kin are aware of the accident however we are formally awaiting his identity documents to confirm his identity,” he said.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.