Tardy pupils face lockout
School’s no latecomers’ notice raises fears for children’s safety
A notice pasted in Gelvan Park Primary School pupils’ books has infuriated parents concerned over their children’s safety as it informs them the school gates will be locked at 8am, not allowing any late pupils on the premises without prior arrangements.
