News

Police ignore PE couple’s pleas for help

Crash victims robbed by armed men after cops refuse to assist

By Athena O’Reilly - 30 May 2018

A Uitenhage couple hijacked after an accident in Zwide were left at the mercy of four armed men after police officers stationed at a satellite office only 220m away failed to help with the accident – or the subsequent crime.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Police Minister Bheki Cele answers your 10111 calls
Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body

Most Read

X