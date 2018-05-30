Police ignore PE couple’s pleas for help
Crash victims robbed by armed men after cops refuse to assist
A Uitenhage couple hijacked after an accident in Zwide were left at the mercy of four armed men after police officers stationed at a satellite office only 220m away failed to help with the accident – or the subsequent crime.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.