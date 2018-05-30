News

Lawyer instructed to review Willemse live TV walkout

By AFP - 30 May 2018
Ashwin Willemse. File picture
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

A senior lawyer will probe why former South African winger Ashwin Willemse walked off a live Super Rugby show after accusing two fellow analysts and internationals of undermining him.

Willemse said on air this month that he “cannot work with people who undermine other people”, referring to SuperSport TV colleagues Naas Botha and Nick Mallett.

All three played for the Springboks, and Mallett also coached the national team.

A SuperSport statement said talks between Willemse, Botha and Mallett had failed to reach an agreement.

They have not appeared on air since the walkout, but the Johannesburg-based channel said they were not suspended and would continue to be paid.

“We have had discussions with all parties in an effort to resolve this matter amicably and expeditiously,” SuperSport said.

“Despite good progress initially, the matter has not been resolved.

“We therefore decided to instruct a [lawyer] to chair a review of the incident and make recommendations.”

Lawyer Vincent Maleka has been given a June 11 deadline to make findings and recommendations.

Willemse also said during the broadcast from Johannesburg that he “refused to be patronised by two individuals who played for their country in the apartheid era”.

Media reports speculated that there was bad blood between Mallett and 2003 South African Rugby Player of the Year Willemse. – AFP

X