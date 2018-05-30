Lawyer instructed to review Willemse live TV walkout

A senior lawyer will probe why former South African winger Ashwin Willemse walked off a live Super Rugby show after accusing two fellow analysts and internationals of undermining him.

Willemse said on air this month that he “cannot work with people who undermine other people”, referring to SuperSport TV colleagues Naas Botha and Nick Mallett.

All three played for the Springboks, and Mallett also coached the national team.

A SuperSport statement said talks between Willemse, Botha and Mallett had failed to reach an agreement.

They have not appeared on air since the walkout, but the Johannesburg-based channel said they were not suspended and would continue to be paid.