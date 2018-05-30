Hundreds of jobs but no skills
Firms investing in Bay highlight lack of trained staff
High property rates and costly water tariffs due to the drought are only some of the challenges facing one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s biggest employers, Aspen Pharmacare.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.