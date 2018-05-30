The death of the little girl‚ who was referred to as “princess” by her father‚ sent shockwaves through the community.

The child had been with her father on a school run on Monday when he was pulled from the car in the driveway of her grandfather’s Shallcross home by three men‚ who then sped off in the car with Sadia – with her father in pursuit.

Whose gun fired the fatal bullet is still a mystery as police investigate the shooting that ensued after the hijackers fled.

Their escape was cut short when they collided with a truck and lost control of the car‚ which came to rest in a neighbourhood park.

One of the men fled the scene‚ a second was arrested and a third accomplice died near the stolen car.

The injured girl‚ found lying in the car‚ was rushed to hospital, where she died later.

“Little did Shailendra know that Monday morning would be his last time with her,” Pastor Paul Lutchman told mourners at the funeral service.

“Just the night before, he had joined community members on the roadside to discuss the escalating crime in the area.

“In an instant, the apple of his eye was snatched from him in the most gruesome manner.”

Shailendra leaned on his wife and wept as the pastor spoke.

They held each other throughout the service. Tears streamed down their faces as they watched a video tribute featuring photographs of Sadia as a toddler at the beach‚ her birthday parties and cuddling in bed with them.

When religious leaders spoke of Sadia being free‚ her mother sobbed: “I want to be free with her.”

Sadia was often referred to by her father in his social media feeds as his “princess”.

Everest Primary School principal Anesh Singh said he had been expecting to see Sadia in his office on Monday morning to discuss her progress in mathematics and Afrikaans, but he got a call about her tragic death instead.