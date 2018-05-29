Officials defied Bay bosses on payments

PwC report claims they tried to shunt through invoices for R1.8m

Despite their attempts to secure a R1.9-million payment to Milongani Eco-Consulting being squashed by a city finance boss, senior Nelson Mandela Bay public health staff defied orders and tried to push through invoices for a further R1.8-million.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.