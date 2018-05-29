News

Officials defied Bay bosses on payments

PwC report claims they tried to shunt through invoices for R1.8m

By Rochelle de Kock - 29 May 2018

Despite their attempts to secure a R1.9-million payment to Milongani Eco-Consulting being squashed by a city finance boss, senior Nelson Mandela Bay public health staff defied orders and tried to push through invoices for a further R1.8-million.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Epic walk to help fight cancer

Most Read

X