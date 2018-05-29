Kolisi makes Zwide proud with rise to Bok skipper for tests

Zwide's Siya Kolisi added another impressive chapter to his fairytale rise up the rugby ranks when he was named Springbok captain for the test series against England next month.

The former Emsengeni Primary and Grey High pupil has made massive strides since he was plucked out of obscurity, when he was spotted playing at a schoolboy tournament in Mossel Bay.

While Kolisi will lead the Boks against England, Pieter Steph-du Toit has been entrusted with the captaincy for Saturday’s historic test in Washington against Wales.

ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe, a keen rugby supporter who played rugby as a young man in the Eastern Cape, called Kolisi’s appointment a historic moment but said more had to be done to increase the numbers of top-level black players.

“He is a good captain. He is a good person. It is quite encouraging.

“We must see more transformation,” Mantashe said.

Grey High rector Chris Erasmus also paid tribute to Kolisi yesterday.

“It is with great pleasure that the Grey family congratulates Siya Kolisi on his appointment as the 61st Springbok captain, a well-deserved accolade for a fine ambassador of rugby and Grey High School,” the rector said.

“This modest, humble and popular gentleman maintains his ties with us and regularly visits his alma mater.

“All Grey men, both new and old, are very proud of Siya.

“He is the second past scholar from Grey High to captain the Springbok team, after Roy Dryburgh skippered for two tests in 1960.”

More black players are now commonplace in top-level teams and while Kolisi’s selection is a landmark, it is also a natural progression of transformation efforts in the sport, where up until 1981 black players were barred from representing the Boks.