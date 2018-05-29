How I found Susan - Jason Rohde's court demonstration

The bathroom door that concealed Susan Rohde’s body could have been locked or unlocked using a teaspoon or a coin. But murder accused estate agency boss Jason Rohde told the Cape Town high court on Tuesday that he could not have known this.

On his second day in the witness stand‚ Rohde was emphatic that his wife locked the bathroom door from the inside before committing suicide by hanging herself with a hair-iron cord.

“Susan locked that bathroom door‚ I did not lock that bathroom door from the outside‚” he said.

Stepping out of the witness box to the front of the court where the bathroom door had been set up‚ Rohde demonstrated the position in which he found Susan’s body.