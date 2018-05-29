Traffic cop arrested for accepting alleged bribe

An Eastern Cape traffic officer was released on R5 000 bail after being arrested for bribery on Tuesday morning.

Eastern Cape spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci said provincial traffic officer Dean Elgin Jasson, 32, was arrested by a task team attached to the SAPS provincial organised crime unit.

“The arrest followed after the officer accepted a bribe from a driver who had contravened traffic regulations in March 2017,” she said.

Soci added Jasson appeared at the King William’s Town Magistrate's Court for corruption and was released on bail.

“Those who are entrusted with running government affairs are supposed to do so with honour and integrity. They are supposed to be beyond reproach to ensure that public confidence in sectors of government is maintained,” Soci said.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the task team for the arrest.

“We are sending a strong message to all would-be offenders that all forms of corruption will be dealt with harshly in the province. We also appeal to the members of the community to report any form of corruption that they come across, including on our provincial roads," she stated.

Jasson is expected to appear in court again on June 28.