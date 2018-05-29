Adler must testify in murder trial
German co-accused distraught after judge dismisses discharge bid, says she has a case to answer
German national Kristina Adler was driven to tears with the realisation that she would finally have to take the stand in court today – seven years after being implicated in the murder of a Jeffreys Bay businessman. After years of testimony, and still no body, the judge finally gave some insight into the matter when he dismissed Adler’s application for discharge at the close of the state’s case.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.