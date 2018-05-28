Woman, 21, has no real identity

Birth certificate ‘belongs’ to male with same name

A drawn-out bungle over 20 years has left a young East London woman feeling like a “zombie” who does not exist, carrying a birth certificate which actually belongs to a male who has the same name. All Yamkela Jali, 21, wants to do is further her studies and get her driver’s licence – but she cannot without an ID book, for which she needs an authentic birth certificate.

