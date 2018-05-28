School to launch aroma sachets

Pupils at the Khanyisa School for the Blind in Port Elizabeth are planning to launch a range of aroma sachets and other scented products using fragrant herbs they grow in their food garden.

The driving force behind this plan is the school’s deputy principal Alec Stoffels who established the food garden in 2016.

“I’ve always been passionate about gardening, even as a child. One can say it is in my blood," Stoffels said.

“Initially my aim was to grow enough food in this garden to supplement the produce our kitchen uses to prepare school meals. Now my dream is to leave the school a legacy by immersing our pupils in the garden and equipping them with the skills to produce their own vegetables , such as beetroot, spinach, pumpkins, carrots, lettuce, parsley and maize.”

But, according to Stoffels, his plans got off to a slow start when it became clear that the garden’s design made it too difficult for the school’s blind and partially sighted pupils to take part to their full ability in making the initiative a success.

That’s when he found a partner in Shoprite, which agreed to help transform the under-used piece of land into a productive, fragrant vegetable and herb garden. The retailer’s support included new tools, plants and educational materials, as well as training.

The youngsters are in the process of learning permaculture techniques for cultivating vegetables alongside fragrant herbs and plants, such as lavender, geranium and rosemary.

“But the thing that really fires their enthusiasm is harvesting the produce they cultivate through their own hard work,” Stoffels explained.

“In the long term, the kids will always be our first priority.

“The vegetables we grow in the garden will be used to give them a balanced, nutritious diet. Any income we earn from our planned range of aroma sachets and scented products will be used to do more for them in the future,” Stoffels concluded.