PE suspects possibly linked to latest smallholding robbery

Three men who were arrested last week, have been positively linked to at least one robbery on a smallholding on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth.

Police are still trying to determine if the men are linked to other robberies in the area.

Yesterday, police revealed that Petrus Afrikaner, 31, Abrosius Kuvane, 43, and Simon Patrinos, 27, had been in custody since last Wednesday when they were arrested in North End, driving a white Golf.

All three appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday and had been remanded in custody until next week when they will apply for bail.

The arrest came just hours after the trio allegedly robbed a couple on a smallholding in Colleen Glen.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said jewellery – believed to have been stolen in the robbery – was found inside the car.

“I can confirm that detectives have linked them to at least one house robbery on a smallholding. Some of the stolen items from the house had been found inside the vehicle,” she said.

Janse van Rensburg said that some of the items inside the car were linked to last week's attack which took place on a smallholding in Amanzi Road, Colleen Glen.

During the robbery, a 79-year-old man was injured and his 74-year-old wife were tied up.

Asked about other links to pending cases, Janse van Rensburg said detectives were still profiling the three men to see if any further links could be made.

“It takes time as several departments are involved. The linkages could be done by various methods, but either way, it all takes time,” she said.

Last week police revealed that they had formed a joint task team to apprehend and link the suspects to other crimes.

The team was set up earlier this week by cluster commander Major-General Thembisile Patekile and his deputy Brigadier Andrew Louw, who are overseeing investigations.

Patekile said the team comprised detectives and crime prevention officers from the Kabega Park and Walmer police stations.

Janse van Rensburg said detectives would not reveal the number of cases under investigation.

Neighbourhood watches are assisting in efforts to nab culprits.

All three are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on June 6 for possession of stolen property and house robbery.