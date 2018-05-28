PE-born journalist in double ‘Kili’ summit bid to help girls in need
Climbing the highest mountain in Africa is no easy task but for Port Elizabeth-born journalist Gillian Pillay, summiting “Kili” for a third time is fuelled by her passion to ensure girls from her former high school – St Thomas Secondary School in the Bay’s northern areas – benefit from the number of steps she takes.
