A nine-year-old girl was shot in an apparent botched car hijacking in Chatsworth on Monday morning.

She was rushed to Chatsmed Hospital‚ south of Durban‚ where she succumbed to a gunshot wound in the stomach.

Police have identified her as Sadia Sukhraj.

The girl had been taken along with the car by three gunmen when her father‚ pastor Shailendra Sukhraj‚ was hijacked near their home in Shallcross on Monday morning.

Tributes for the little girl‚ daugher of Sukhraj and his wife Lorraine‚ and outrage at her death gained momentum on social media as news of her shooting went viral.

The father and daughter had been leaving their home in a Hyundai ix35 vehicle - which, according to Sukraj’s Facebook page, was bought in February - when they were accosted by the gunmen.

Chatsworth community policing forum chairman Jakes Singh said the vehicle was hijacked near Marklands Secondary School in Shallcross.

“The hijackers drove away with the nine-year-old child. The hijacked vehicle was pursued by the child’s father‚ and then there was a shooting‚ so we don’t know exactly how the child got shot and by whom‚” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place outside the child’s home which is near the school.

“At 7.30am the victim [the father] was at the family home when he was accosted by three armed suspects who then took his vehicle. There was a shooting and the suspects sped off with the nine-year-old girl.”