Explosive claims of tender rigging, fraud in contract

Forensic report part of two probes into corruption

On the very day that Milongani Eco-Consulting signed its tender deal with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in 2015, it handed the city an invoice for more than R1-million for environmental upgrades. The company, which was meant to charge the municipality R350 an hour, would have had to work 3 116 hours in one day to get to that figure.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.