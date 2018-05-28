Day hospital plan raises fears
Next-door residents worried about traffic congestion, blocked views
The proposed R100-million development of a private day clinic – The Edge – in Jutland Crescent near the St George’s Park cricket stadium has residents up in arms. The luxury six-storey “wellness centre” overlooking the Baakens Valley would have 34 beds, four theatres and associated consulting rooms.
