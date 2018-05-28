Alleged rapist escapes from Uitenhage Magistrate's Court

A 35-year-old man arrested on two counts of rape has gone on the run after escaping from the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Monday afternoon.

The brazen dash for freedom happened inside the court building shortly before he was due to appear on the rape charges.

Uitenhage police have declined to release the man’s picture or name – despite him being on the run – stating that he is linked to a sexual crime, and cannot be named until after he pleads in court.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the man was an awaiting trial prisoner who was scheduled to appear in court today.

Swart said the man was accused of two rapes - one in Kamesh and another in Uitenhage.

“Court proceedings were under way and the suspect was brought from the court cells into the court at about 12.10pm. The suspect suddenly jumped over the accused bench and escaped through the [court room] door,” she said.

“The name of the escapee cannot be released as he did not plead and he is related to one of the victims.”

Asked why the prisoner was not in restraints and where the court orderly was during the escape, Swart failed to answer.

Asked for details around the two rapes, Swarts said that she did not have any information as the dockets were still at court.

Swarts, however, said that police were searching for the man.

A case of escaping from law custody is under investigation.