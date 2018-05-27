Five die in N10 accident

Five people died on Saturday following accident between two vehicles at the intersection of the N10 from Cookhouse and the R63 from Bedford (Eastport).

According to the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, an articulated truck travelling from Cookhouse and a Chevrolet Sedan collided shortly after 7pm. Five occupants in the sedan were declared dead on the scene.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Bedford Hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. A case of Culpable homicide will be investigated by local authorities.