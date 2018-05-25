It's been five weeks since Marie vanished

South Cape Police spokesperson captain Malcom Pojie said that the SAPS and other role players had fine combed the area where she was last seen but have not been able to ascertain her whereabouts.

“The physical search has been called off but the investigation into her disappearance is still ongoing. The entire area where she was last seen has been thoroughly searched by a big search party,” he said.

“A week ago we brought all role players to the scene again and had a formal debrief, where we gave feedback on the search so far. Once again we searched with all the resources on that day, we used scanners in the search (that) help with, among other things, to determine if there is possibly a grave in the area. But there are no leads so far that can help us in the search,” Poljie said.

On any given day about 50 people would partake in the search for the missing Norwegian student, he said. So far only a cellphone‚ a hat and shoes belonging to Marie have been found.

“I don’t want to be specific but we looked into all leads, even if it was fake news that people were spreading we followed up on every tip that we received. Unfortunately she still remains missing,” said Pojie.

Speaking to Dagbladet, a Norwegian newspaper in April, Atle Ostbo said he knew that his daughter would not have ventured out into the ocean by herself.

“One theory is that she has taken a bath, but I think that is unlikely. She has grown up by the sea and boats … and knows the sea is dangerous. In addition, her cellphone, her shoes and her cap were found 100 meters from the water, and Marie would never put it back there. Besides, she would never let her friends wait," he said.