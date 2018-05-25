Be aware of road closures on R75

A number of lanes on the R75 between Port Elizabeth and Despatch will be closed from Monday, 28 May 2018 to Friday, 1 June 2018.

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) announced the planned traffic accommodation is as follows:

The right lane between Spondo Road and Johnson Road will be closed when travelling from Port Elizabeth towards Despatch.

The left lane between Perseverance Road and Ralo Road will be closed when travelling from Port Elizabeth towards Despatch. Once the works are completed, the left lane will be opened and then the right lane will be closed.

The left lane just after Arterial Road will be closed for 2km when travelling from Port Elizabeth towards Despatch.

From Wednesday, 30 May 2018 until further notice, the right lane between Dyke Road and Spondo Road will be closed when travelling from Port Elizabeth towards Despatch.

From Tuesday, 29 May 2018 till Friday, 1 June 2018 the following lanes will be closed between 8am till 4pm daily:

- The left lane between Perseverance Road and Spondo Road when you are travelling from Despatch towards Port Elizabeth.

- The left lane, 2km before you reach Arterial Road will be closed when you are travelling from Despatch towards Port Elizabeth.

“Motorists are asked to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and to use caution when making use of the road,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Region’s Manager.

SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused.