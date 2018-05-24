Chilling CCTV footage captured the moment a person wearing a red hoodie shot two men at point-blank range on a busy street in Bellville‚ Cape Town.

The killing happened in broad daylight on a busy sidewalk‚ as cars drove by‚ in Durban Road on Wednesday.

The gunman can be seen running along the sidewalk‚ openly holding a handgun which he then points directly at the two men from behind and pulls the trigger numerous times as they fall to the ground.

A large crowd of bystanders gathered around the two victims as they lay bleeding profusely on the pavement.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the shooter fled the scene and that the motive for the shooting was unclear.

He said the victims‚ aged 19 and 20‚ were fatally wounded. “A double-murder case was registered for investigation‚” he said. “The suspect fled the scene and [is] yet to be arrested.”

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 1011.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content.