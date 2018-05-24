Two arrested in Uitenhage

Two male suspects were arrested on the premises of an engineering company in Uitenhage on Thursday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said police officials responded to suspicious movement at the building shortly before 3am and found that a padlock on a door was broken.

“Police notified the owner of the company and upon entering the premises, the police spotted two suspects inside the building.

“Police officers gave chase on foot and arrested both male suspects,” Swart said.

The suspects, aged 26 and 28, are expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of housebreaking and theft at a business premises.

Swart said no property was taken.