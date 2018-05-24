Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has raised concern over the financial situation of Eastern Cape municipalities – with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality incurring R8.18-billion in irregular expenditure‚ topping the list.

In his national municipal audit report for the 2016-17 financial year‚ Makwetu said yesterday that the trend of improvements in the past few years had not continued.

Six municipalities in the Eastern Cape improved their outcomes, but seven regressed.

“We warned these municipalities to keep the administration as stable as possible‚ fill vacant positions‚ and not underestimate the complexities of the mergers of municipalities,” he said.

“Of greatest concern in this province were the accountability failures in the areas of supply chain management and infrastructure development.

“Infrastructure projects were not delivered as a result of poor planning and [poor] project management.

“Irregular expenditure of R13.55-billion‚ 48% of the total‚ was incurred by municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

“This represents 35% of the provincial local government expenditure budget.”

Makwetu released the audit outcomes of South Africa’s 257 municipalities and 21 municipal entities yesterday.

Second on the list after the Bay was the OR Tambo District Municipality‚ with R3-billion in irregular expenditure.