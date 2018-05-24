News

Firearms found in primary school bathroom

Four firearms and 150 live rounds of ammunition were found stashed in a Port Elizabeth primary school bathroom.

By Gareth Wilson - 24 May 2018

Four firearms were found stashed in an unused bathroom of the Ntyatyambo Primary School in Zwide today. Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the police were alerted after the  school’s cleaners found the firearms inside an unused bathroom facility which is used to store trash in. The discovery at the school, which is situated in Sir George Grey Street, was made at about midday.

