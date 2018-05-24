Expats are happy in South Africa...they just don’t feel very safe.

If you’re British‚ German or American you’re likely to be happy in South Africa - but you probably reckon the roads are quite crap and you definitely don’t feel safe.

One thing‚ however‚ is for sure: you’re most likely to have a fair chunk of cash‚ and loads of places to spend it at.

These are among the key findings of the annual Expat Insider report‚ compiled by InterNations‚ a “leading network and guide for expats”.

More than 12‚500 respondents‚ from 166 nationalities‚ were surveyed for the report. They were based in 188 countries or territories. There are as many as 57-million expats worldwide‚ according to the report.

According to the report, South Africa ranks 49th in overall quality of life‚ out of 65 nations.

But when it comes to “family life” (19th)‚ “cost of living” (25th) and “ease of settling in” (29th)‚ South Africa makes the top half of the rankings.