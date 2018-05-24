100 bicycles put PE on roll against crime
Criminals beware! The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has rolled out a new anti-crime bicycle unit.
This follows the launch of the municipality’s City Ambassadors Programme.
The unit was introduced to the public yesterday at the Port Elizabeth City Hall, where the municipality distributed 50 Qhubeka bicycles, along with another 50 thanks to Volkswagen South Africa.
The unit will focus on the 2018 Ironman 70.3 World Championship route and the Port Elizabeth beachfront.
The additional 50 bicycles from Volkswagen SA will be distributed to 30 beach officers and 20 tourism ambassadors.
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip said: “We want to be a city that creates opportunities. We want to be a safe city, an inclusive city and a caring city. All of those pillars are highlighted today.”
He said unemployment was identified as one of the most pressing issues facing the city, and the unit members would receive a stipend.
“The project should go beyond the Ironman 70.3 World Champs in September to ensure continuous programmes and intensified participation in cycling.”
Luxolo Bell, 32, of Walmer, could not hold back his excitement as he climbed onto his bicycle. “I feel [important] to be part of this programme,” he said.
“We have been given the power to arrest lawbreakers. This will help the community. I am grateful for this opportunity.”
Ntombizanele Myoli, 25, also of Walmer, also vowed to use the opportunity well.
Qhubeka executive director Tsatsi Phaweni said: “South Africa has high levels of youth unemployment, so we’re excited that this programme will see 100 young people trained and kitted out as city ambassadors, tourism ambassadors and beach officers.”