Walmer cellphone shop robbed

Port Elizabeth police are on the scene of a robbery at a Walmer cellphone shop.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said robbers hit the MTN at Sixth Avenue Shopping Centre at about 10.30am on Wednesday.

Initial reports indicated that five men - one dressed in worker overalls - entered the store.

It is not clear what happened next but one cellphone and several empty cellphone boxes were stolen.

The men fled in a white Corsa bakkie, waiting in the car park. The bakkie had no license plates.