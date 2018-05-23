TV series on Pauw’s book planned

South African filmmaker Niel van Deventer is in talks with an international actor whom he hopes will play the role of Jacob Zuma in a televised dramatisation of the book, The President’s Keepers.

Van Deventer said the television series about the book – by investigative journalist Jacques Pauw – was still in its development stages and would have some big industry names attached to it.

“We are basically developing quite strongly now. We have appointed a writing and a research team – local guys so far,” Van Deventer said.

“I am travelling to London to attach some international people as well. There has also been interest by some international platforms,” he said.

The series is expected to run for three seasons, with six episodes a season.

“The story is so rich in substance there is potentially so much we can do. Hopefully we can start shooting next year.

“It will be a drama narrative. We are casting actors to play the roles of people involved.

“I will be producing. I am hoping to attach an international director,” Van Deventer said.

“I bought the book the day it was released, at the airport on my way overseas. I just read the foreword and I sent an e-mail to the publishers right there saying I wanted the rights to do a TV series.

“The more I read it‚ the more I was happy that I was the first one to go after the rights.

“If all goes to plan‚ [the first season] should be on TV a year from now.

“I can’t say who yet‚ but we are in talks with an international actor to play the role of Jacob Zuma‚” he said.

Investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw said the book had surpassed all his expectations.

“I am having a meeting with [Van Deventer] this weekend‚ so I don’t have a lot of detail [yet].

“It is going to be dramatised.

“They are already writing the scripts,” Pauw said.

“He has spoken to some serious actors.”

Pauw said his role on the series would be as a consultant.

“I have no specific desire to be directly involved.”

The book’s success still left him at a loss for words, he said.

“I would have been very happy to have sold 20 000 copies.

“It is very seldom that something like this happens.

“People would buy six books at a time and ask me to sign them.”

– TimesLIVE