Lungisa hires Griebenow for appeal against conviction

Jailed former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has sought the assistance of criminal defence attorney Alwyn Griebenow in the hope of appealing against his conviction and sentence for assault.

Griebenow said yesterday he would study the transcripts of Lungisa’s trial and from there advise the former councillor whether they could petition the high court for leave to appeal against the conviction and sentence.

Lungisa was sentenced to an effective two years in prison earlier this month after it was found that he had smashed a glass jug over the head of then DA mayoral committee member Rano Kayser during a heated Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in October 2016.

The incident was caught on camera and shown to the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Kayser sustained multiple lacerations to his head and neck.

Lungisa was convicted on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

An application for leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence was later turned down by the same court.

Lungisa is serving out his sentence at Port Elizabeth’s North End Prison.

Griebenow has represented the likes of convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou.