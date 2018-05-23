Hope flickers for Bayworld

The turnaround plan is set to be presented to the department in July.

The news comes as the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) conducted a site visit to Bayworld yesterday.

Provincial Arts and Culture spokesman Andile Nduna said a decision on whether Bayworld would house dolphins in captivity had yet to be made.

“We are waiting for the board of trustees to give us a plan,” Nduna said.

“Whatever the board of trustees puts as a plan, they will have to inform the department and we will then know that this is what will happen.”

Nduna said that discussions between the municipality and the province had not yet started.

“We want to start discussions with the municipality when we are able to table a plan – discussions are yet to happen,” Nduna said.

Mpac chairwoman Yoliswa Yako, who led the metro site visit, said it was an eye-opener and revealed issues related to staff shortages at Bayworld.