Uitenhage cellphone store robbed

The Vodacom store in Caledon Street, Uitenhage, was robbed by five men, some armed with firearms, on Tuesday morning.

The men robbed the store at about 9:30am and fled in a Toyota Corolla, which is believed to have been fitted with false license plates.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the men entered the shop while pretending to be customers.

“Two assistants were held at gunpoint, while the other three ransacked the shop. Suspects stole an undisclosed number of cellphones before fleeing in a Toyota Corolla,” he said.

“The suspects are still at large.”

No one was injured during the robbery.