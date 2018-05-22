Three arrested for dealing in dagga

Three men were arrested by Kinkelbos police for dealing in dagga after a high-speed vehicle chase on Tuesday.

This followed after Kinkelbos police members spotted a silver Opel Corsa speeding past them at on the N2 while the members were performing crime prevention patrols.

The members chased the vehicle and after managing to pull the vehicle over, found two large bags containing dagga in the vehicle.

The three suspects aged 29, 31 and 33 were arrested for dealing in dagga. The total weight of the dagga is more than 60 kilograms with an estimated street value of more than R 120,000.

The suspects will appear before the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court on 24 May.