Students graduate with skills

It was a day of jubilation for 39 Port Elizabeth students when they graduated from the Ray Mhlaba Skills Training Centre yesterday in bakery, needlework and other home- based programmes.

Addressing the graduates, former Ray Mhlaba Centre student Danny Sauls said hard work was key and always paid off in the end.

“You’ve been given skills – now take what you’ve been given and make the most out of it,” Sauls said.

The centre has been operating for 12 years and focuses on equipping underprivileged youth with skills.

Sauls told the graduates that even when no one was watching, they should continue to work hard.

“You’ve been given skills and support and now it’s all up to you to make a difference,” he said.

Sauls now works in the tourism industry in Port Elizabeth.

Also speaking at the event was Pick n Pay Foundation trustee Vaughan Pierce.

“You are blessed and honoured for the opportunity you’ve been given,” he said.

Pierce said the retail giant had been funding the centre since 2012. “Always do your best in life and take charge of your situation,” he said.

Sauls urged the graduates to make a difference in their communities and reach out to those less fortunate.

Bakery programme graduate Nomandla Daka, 29, of Kwazakhele, said joining the centre had changed her life.

“I am happy with the certificate I received. Now I can look for employment and provide for my baby,” she said.

Project director Caroline Ferreira said the centre had started training seven students in 2012 and now catered for more than 1 000 people.

“We have equipped them with skills – now the sky is the limit,” she said.