IN PICS | Treasure trove slowly regaining glory

What is regarded as one of Port Elizabeth’s most ornate, exquisite and historical pieces of architecture, and a centre of study and enjoyment of literature for decades, is on the road to a full recovery.

The iconic Port Elizabeth Main Library – which has been closed for about four years due to water damage but used to be a hub of quiet page-turning by book lovers, students and researchers – is set to reopen in all its former glory in three years’ time, if all goes according to plan.

An extensive refurbishment project will see new features and modern additions incorporated into what is regarded as one of the finest examples of Victorian Gothic design around.

A new stained glass window depicting former president Nelson Mandela reading to a group of children will be added to the building as well as a new extension on the St Mary’s Terrace side, where a proposed lift for disabled people to access all floors will be installed.