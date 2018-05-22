In a tragic case of happenstance‚ two young girls - aged 5 and 7 - were killed when a boundary wall collapsed on top of them in Asherville‚ Durban‚ on Monday night.

It is understood that three young girls had been playing near the entrance to a property on Kennedy Road‚ and were swinging on a steel gate.

The bricked gate post and adjoining wall gave way‚ crushing the children beneath the rubble.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said that paramedics and police arrived to find that just the one girl had survived the collapse.

She had sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a city hospital.

The pair of girls‚ understood to be friends‚ had sustained severe crush injuries and were declared dead at the scene.