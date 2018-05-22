Emergency workers move ‘heaven and earth’ to save kitten

Hardened security guards and paramedics mounted a different kind of rescue operation on Monday – dismantling a car to save a kitten named Moon who had become lodged in the engine bay.

Marshall Security spokesman Kyle van Reenen said that their officials were alerted about the feline in distress by the car’s owner‚ afraid to move the car from where it was parked in Durban North.

“A lady driver was concerned for the kitten’s safety and was battling to get the cat out. When we arrived we could see the cat inside the engine bay‚ peering out from beneath all of the hoses and wires‚” he said.

“After a lengthy operation we managed to free the cat by dismantling the car’s side dust cover. The cat was found firmly wedged inside the front left fender. Once freed she was taken to Ashburne Vet for a check-up and found to be slightly greasy but in good health‚” Van Reenen added.

The vets were able to scan a microchip and the kitten’s owner was notified.

“We are happy to report that little Moon has been happily reunited with a concerned mother.”