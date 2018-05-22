Defence loses patience as case postponed again

Crucial documents seized from alleged gang boss Shaun Ah Shene amid tax fraud investigations have gone missing and, with allegations of a defective search warrant, his lawyers want the matter withdrawn before it goes to trial.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), meanwhile, is still mulling over the request and asked for yet another postponement yesterday before a decision could be made on a way forward.

The realisation of a further delay irked the defence in court yesterday, with Advocate Paul Jorgensen demanding finality in one way or another.

A decision on a way forward will now be made on July 3.

Ah Shene, 51, looked sullen as he took to the dock in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court yesterday, just days after his son and brother were wounded in a shooting in Port Elizabeth’s gang-ridden northern areas at the weekend.

He is accused of defrauding the South African Revenue Service out of about R2.1-million by under-declaring his income to the taxman between July 2003 and March 2009. Ah Shene, together with his business, Coral Blue Trading CC, faces eight counts of fraud spanning a period of six years.

Just last year, Ah Shene and his wife, Virginia, were acquitted in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court of the possession of stolen property and money laundering after it was found the warrant used by police to search the couple’s Adcockvale home in 2008 was defective.

All evidence obtained thereafter was accordingly found by the court to be inadmissible.